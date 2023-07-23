Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The former Big Brother Naija housemate from Double Wahala season three is back on the reality TV show and claims to take the grand prize this time.

Born Cynthia Nwadiora, she emerged as the second runner-up during her first appearance in 2018 on the reality TV show, immensely impacting her prominence across social media platforms.

CeeC the first BBNaija All Stars housemate to grace the stage Credit @ceecofficial

Source: Instagram

Five years later, the ex-housemate returned to the show with a promise to her fans to avoid distractions and boy issues.

Making it as the first BBNaija All Stars housemate to grace the stage, she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I am here to get the money, N120 million or nothing. Here for the money, stay focused, and no boy distractions."

See her video below

BBNaija CeeC’s entrance sparks reactions

Source: Legit.ng