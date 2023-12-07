Renowned Afrosoul singer Tems has stirred emotions online with some of her recent comments about Nigerian women during an interview

Tems, during a conversation with Kiss FM in the UK, noted that to be a Nigerian woman is nothing short of a miracle

She went on to state why she thinks it is such a special blessing to be one despite how difficult it is to be a Nigerian

International music superstar Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, has stirred emotions online as she speaks about being a Nigerian woman.

The Grammy award-winning singer noted during an interview with UK's Kiss FM that being a Nigerian woman is nothing short of an absolute miracle.

Afrosoul singer Tems shares during an interview why being a Nigerian woman is nothing short of a miracle. Photo credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

She spoke about Nigerian womanhood, stating that it is a special feeling. Tems, however, quickly noted that she doesn't mean to belittle or say other women across the world are not remarkable in their own way.

Tems explains why being a Nigerian is special and a miracle

During her chat, the Afrosoul artist shared why being a Nigerian woman is extraordinary.

She revealed that the resilience of the average Nigerian woman deserves to be applauded. Tems noted that Nigeria is a rugged country for anybody to live, talkless for a woman.

Watch Tems' interview below:

See the reactions that Tems' comments stirred online

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng from Tems' interview:

@henrobaba5:

"I love the way she talks she is blessed."

@nlxn__:

"I love how calm and composed she is."

@laek0n:

"How’s it a miracle? dem don start to dey cap nonsense."

@attasamuelscott:

"I absolutely agree with you Tems."

@Smart_feelin_:

"Breaking away from the entire construct as Nigerian woman very tough decision."

@knightSpartan_:

Tems is right, its not easy at all being a Nigeria women."

@seame04:

"It’s an heritage meant only for Nigerian women."

@ESTHEROLORUNFE7:

"This girl is blessed, Big Tems."

Tems recounts the most dangerous thing she's ever done in her life

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Tems where she narrated a once-in-a-lifetime adventure that left her heart in her mouth.

The singer noted during the interview that, at first, she was enthusiastic about the opportunity to go skydiving.

However, something happened while they were in the air, and that experience left her scared to pieces.

