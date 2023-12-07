Queen of Afro-Trap, Independence Akuoma Jorji, has called out top female singers Tiwa Savage, Tems and Teni in a video

During an Instagram live session, the singer queried why the ladies haven't used their platform to uplift upcoming female stars

Ms Jorji said Teni calls herself Sugar Mummy but hasn't used the position to bring up anyone

Tems, Tiwa Savage and Teni are some of the few female Nigerian stars who have worked hard to get to the top and have stayed relevant over the years.

In a video sighted online, Independence Akuoma Jorji, the queen of Afro-Trap, as she is called, queried why the singers do not help or support upcoming female colleagues.

She added that Teni calls herself Gen Z sugar mummy but hasn't used that position to influence another woman's career in the industry.

Jorji added that these ladies have the platform to make a significant change, and even she, who has little influence, has helped many upcoming artists.

This is not the first time a conversation like this has come up. In 2021, a Twitter user called out Teni, Tiwa Savage and Simi over their influence in the industry.

Reactions to Ms Jorji's video

Read some of the opinions netizens expressed below:

"The male artists are more supportive than the females."

"Honestly she’s speaking fact…… they are all beefing themselves no collaborations nothing it’s working among them what do I know."

"I love Tiwa Savage but this woman is making sense.. only male artists they signed people for industry which is not n@rmal."

"You feel say girls like themselves."

"Female artist no get record label for female upcoming, them go use gossip and snatching Bf take scatter the label."

"She ain’t lying argue with your ancestors."

"Tems just started … too early to expect her to start helping people … Tiwa and Teni can be dragged … and it’s a thing with naija female artistes … it’s a competition , never collaborating."

Teni blows hot over being called female artist

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer expressed her annoyance at being called a female artist.

According to her, people need to remove the 'female' tag and just refer to them as artists.

Not stopping there, she bragged about how they were the "baddest" at music, performances and everything else.

