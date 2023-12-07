Dunsin Oyekan was the guest minister at the ongoing Shiloh Programme at the Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland

The popular gospel singer lifted the souls of the worshippers with some of his spirit-filled songs

However, his outfit to the event has since stirred reactions online as many expressed surprise to see him in a suit

Popular gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan was present on day two of the ongoing Shiloh 2023 programme.

Legit.ng reported that the annual event commenced on Tuesday, December 5, at the Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, aka Winners Chapel in Ota, Ogun state.

Dunsin, who sported a suit, rendered some of his spirit-filled songs that left many worshippers singing along.

Watch a clip from Dunsin Oyekan at Winners Chapel below:

People react to video of Dunsin Oyekan at Shiloh

The gospel singer trended on popular social media platform X, formerly Twitter, after some netizens said it was the first time they were seeing him rock a suit.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

christ_olaoluwa:

"The fear of Papa oyedapo is the beginning of wearing a suit oo. I've never seen Min. Dunsin on suit. I almost thought that was Pastor David Oyedapo singing."

Erin_Ayo1:

"Uncle Dunsin does wear suits, he just prefers white and sneakers. Moreover, papa is on white too So, he does not want to wear white with him."

toluafilakaa:

"The hall erupted when they heard Dunsin Oyekan. He wore suit."

toluafilakaa:

"Only papa wears white to Shiloh."

fopefoluwa_m:

"It shocked me honestly But he looked great and ministered powerfully."

SalemAllwell:

"This is was weird."

__numii:

"I was so shocked but he looked good and different plus the ministration."

veey_billions:

"I laughed so hard. Winners does something to you."

emunah_fai:

"At first, I screamed. Then I saw suit and I shook."

