A man recently took to social media to call out Nathaniel Bassey over his trending Hallelujah Challenge

The man boldly claimed the gospel singer was selling tickets for the Challenge physical concert known as the Hallelujah Festival

Nathaniel, in a response, debunked the claim as he warned Nigerians to be wary of scammers, adding that entry to the concert was free

Amid Nathaniel Bassey's trending Hallelujah Challenge on social media, a Twitter user identified as Timithegoat has called out the gospel singer.

Timi, in a tweet, claimed Nathaniel was selling tickets for the physical concert of his Hallelujah Challenge, known as Hallelujah Festival, which started on Instagram Live.

He tweeted:

"Hallelujah challenge that started as IG live, Nathaniel Bassey is already selling tickets for physical concert. All I see here is business growth. My God what a strategy."

Nathaniel Bassey debunks selling tickets

The gospel singer took to his social media timeline to issue a disclaimer as he debunked selling tickets. He also warned the members of the public to be wary of scammers.

Netizens react as man calls out Nathaniel Bassey

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens, see them below:

chuddie_cee:

"Buh u lot will pay a sizable amount to attend wizkid, Davido or Burna’s concert... these generation ehh‍♂️‍♂️ EVEN IF THEY ARE SELLING THE TICKETS, IT’S WORTH IT."

fisayoful:

"And what if he decides to monetize it? I once paid for a Don Moen concert in Asaba, Delta state. These folks spend lotta funds in organising these programs abeg."

balo_ng:

""and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it" Hallelujah challenge has to stay Even if they sold tickets, we'll buy Is the venue free."

jasonchizzy:

"No Nathaniel Bassey slander will be tolerated."

stormiee2:

"Always looking for ways to discredit men of God . Tufia."

Source: Legit.ng