Bolu, the first son of Wizkid whom he had with his former lover Shola Ogudu has shared some photos online

The boy was well dressed as he attended his school party and posted how he rocked his outfit to the occasion

In the caption of the post, he said he appeared like a star to the event and added that the program was lit

Bolu, the lookalike son of Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid is growing fast and following the footsteps of his father with his fashion sense.

The 12-year-old child who dotes on his younger siblings took to social media to share how he made his appearance at his school party.

He posted a collage of his looks on his Instagram page. In the post, he was wearing sky-blue jean trousers, a white T-shirt, and a sky-blue jacket. He accessorised it with a yellow head-neckerchief and wore yellow and blue sneakers with it.

Bolu says he appeared like a star

In the caption of his post, he wrote that he showed up at the school party like a star and he enjoyed his stay as the program was lit.

His fans praised him for his fashion sense and uploaded a lot of love emojis. This is not the first time that Bolu has warmed hearts with his appearance. He stepped out in style for his grandmother's burial a few months ago.

See his post here:

Fans react to the photos posted by Bolu

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Wizkid's son about his school party. Here are some of the comments below.

@sharmhitfit:

"You’re looking like a star keh, you’re a star already. Tife omo Ayo ."

@youngdeezy_ng:

"Hot like fire."

@czar_czarina':

"King Tife."

@kilanzo___:

"Big boy ."

@i_am_oreoluwa_:

"Omo balogun."

@psalmsodeegram:

"Bolu got swag like daddy."

@olusojitobiloba:

"Bolu Omo baba Bolu . I envy greatness."

@miz_okikiola:

"Starboy Tife."

@mandela_boi:

"Much love."

@youngdeezy_ng:

"Love."

Wizkid introduces sons to Tony Elumelu at mother's burial

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Wizkid had presented his sons to billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu during his mother's funeral

Elumelu was standing beside Wizkid when the singer took Bolu, Zion, and his youngest son to him.

The video of Elumelu and Wizkid's children sparked reactions online as many gushed over the connection between the two.

Source: Legit.ng