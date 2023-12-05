“Do More Songs in English, Leave Twi,” Nathaniel Bassey Slams Ghanaian Gospel Singers, Clip Trends
- Renowned Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has stirred major uproar online over some comments he made about Ghanaian ministers
- The Nigerian evangelist, who is currently in Ghana for a ministerial convention, stirred emotions online with his advice for the country's gospel singers
- While performing on stage, Nathaniel Bassey was heard telling Ghanaian ministers to sing more in English language and less in their native tongue
Internationally famous Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey was recently in Ghana, and some comments he made during his ministration in the country have sparked a major uproar online.
The renowned gospel singer is currently in Ghana for the Jesus Christ Encounter Convention along with other Nigerian ministers like Dunsin Oyekan and Evangelist Enitan Adaba.
Nathaniel Bassey, while onstage, noted that Ghanaian gospel songs would soon become global sensations, but before that, they would have to do something.
Nathaniel Bassey tells Ghanaian ministers how to upgrade their craft
During his ministration, the Nigerian gospel artist shared that Ghanaian evangelists and performers have a special anointing on them, but they are not using it well.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
He went further and revealed what Ghanaian singers need to do to improve and upgrade their craft.
Nathaniel Bassey made this comment while appealing that they sing less in their native language, Twi.
Watch Nathaniel Bassey's performance and speech in Ghana that sparked an uproar below:
See how Nigerians and Ghanaians reacted to Nathaniel Bassey's comments
Here are some of the reactions that trailed Nathaniel Bassey's statement:
@AKhameelat:
"Our pastor has released this heavenly sound again."
@Jadoy1428:
"Gloooory! To Him who rides in Splendor! Yahweh Sabaoth. I truly love this new sound..."
Nigerians react as policewoman assists Osun First Lady wear earrings: “Imagine training to be househelp”
@ollyossai1:
"This is a powerful message, that if they would listen."
@iamdanieliyke
"Why are you telling people to leave their language sing in another man's language."
@Florahjolly:
"This is so true the world need to hear them more."
@ehinomeb:
"Charly, sing your own kind of songs and go. Don't come and teach us how to run our business."
@best27453855:
"Wetin concern us and Ghanaians singer in Twi. Ofcourse it had to be a Nigerian."
Nathaniel Bassey slams man who accused him of selling tickets for Hallelujah Concert
Legit.ng recalls reporting how Nathaniel Bassey reacted to some allegations levelled against him online over the Hallelujah Challenge concert.
Nathaniel's reaction comes in response to allegations made by a tweep, Timi, who accused the singer of selling tickets for his Hallelujah Festival.
The Nigerian gospel singer reacted to the allegation in a post noting that tickets for the concert were free.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng