Veteran Nigerian entertainer Charly Boy recently trended online after reports about a bus stop named after him made headlines

According to reports, a traditional ruler in Lagos has revoked the honourary bus stop dedicated to veteran entertainer

In reaction to the report, Charly Boy took to his social media page to slam the act as childish and demeaning

Ace entertainer Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, was recently in the news after reports of his famous Lagos bus stop being renamed because of his recent criticisms of the Oba of Benin and Lagos.

Since the last election, it is no longer news that Charly Boy has greatly supported the Labour Party and its leader, Peter Obi.

However, the recent criticisms of the incumbent Federal government and the Lagos state government have put him at the forefront of the opposition movement.

Charly Boy recently weighed in on the raging conversation about who the true owners of Lagos are. He slammed the Oba of Benin for coming to Lagos to claim that his ancestors were the founders of Lagos state.

Baale of Gbagada reverts Charly Boy bus stop back to 2nd Pedro

However, Charly Boy's comments have sparked reactions as a Lagos state traditional ruler yanks the entertainer's name of the bus stop honorarily renamed after him.

Charly Boy says the bus stop has now been restored to its former name.

Read Charly Boy's response to the Baale's action:

Reactions trail Charly Boy's post

See how netizens reacted to Charly Boy's comment:

@BrizDeWiz:

"But na still Charly Boy Bus Stop everyone still dey call am. E no get as you take change the wraps of Maggi to knor or ajinamoto ALL na Maggi and na Maggi we go dey call am. AreaFada no be their mate."

@ubig1:

"Shameful if true! These guys are petty and childish. Area fada, no mind dem, that bus stop will always be known as Charly Boy Bus Stop."

@VeriNigerian:

"Na still Charlie boy bus stop las las... Cuz if u enter bus go dey shout pedro bus stop, na Ph dem go carry u drop!"

@Avotujohnson1st:

"Let them even change the name of the Presidential villa to Yoruba villa that has nothing to do with quality leadership for the good of the people."

@OgaMayorr:

"The last time I checked Nigerians never adjust to PHCN na still NEPA.."

@Whitfield_uche:

"Na person wey wan pass him bus stop go dey call another name na."

@etimusung:

"I like as u take handle the matta. As e no worry u e make sense."

@OBA_1_ofAnambra:

"Yet U dey owe your landlord, useless man."

@Dele93748586:

"E pain u , Una never see anything yet. You don’t bite the finger that feed you!"

