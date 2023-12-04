Burna Boy is currently trending on X after a user on the platform made a bold claim about the singer's manhood

An X user, Bayo Otedola, asserted that the Grammy Award winner sacrificed his manhood for fame

According to Bayo, it was the reason why the singer was yet to have a child, his viral tweet has since sparked reactions

An Internet user identified as Bayo Otedola on popular social media platform X, Twitter, has made a bold allegation against Grammy-winning singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

In a tweet that has since gone viral, Bayo claimed that Burna, who marked his 32nd birthday in 2022, was yet to have a child because he allegedly sacrificed his manhood for fame.

Man claims Burna Boy sacrificed his manhood. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The Twitter user's tweet comes after another user tweeted, “Start a problematic discourse” asking other users to create a thread.

Bayo retweeted the tweet as he queried why Burna was yet to have a child of his like his colleagues in the music industry. Legit.ng recalls reporting that singer Victony recently welcomed his first child.

He tweeted:

“Burna Boy sacrificed his manhood, coz why would a 30-year-old be without a child?”

See the tweet below:

In another tweet, he wrote:

"Make Burna boy go post wanted. People wey dem go carry wey resemble me many for street o."

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man calls out Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

MissRozapepper:

"Burna is not the only artiste with no child in Africa. Everything na stage by stage. I'm sure he has a better plan."

bigdaddyvinz:

"Is there a age limit to giving birth now? What if he's not mentally ready to be a father?"

abazwhyllzz:

"Well,Abraham had a son when he was 91. So I don’t think he sacrificed anything he is just waiting for God’s perfect time."

Ovie_gk:

"How many Don Jazzy get?"

