“Burna Boy Sacrificed His Manhood”: X User Calls Out Singer for Not Being a Father at 32, Many React
- Burna Boy is currently trending on X after a user on the platform made a bold claim about the singer's manhood
- An X user, Bayo Otedola, asserted that the Grammy Award winner sacrificed his manhood for fame
- According to Bayo, it was the reason why the singer was yet to have a child, his viral tweet has since sparked reactions
An Internet user identified as Bayo Otedola on popular social media platform X, Twitter, has made a bold allegation against Grammy-winning singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.
In a tweet that has since gone viral, Bayo claimed that Burna, who marked his 32nd birthday in 2022, was yet to have a child because he allegedly sacrificed his manhood for fame.
The Twitter user's tweet comes after another user tweeted, “Start a problematic discourse” asking other users to create a thread.
Bayo retweeted the tweet as he queried why Burna was yet to have a child of his like his colleagues in the music industry. Legit.ng recalls reporting that singer Victony recently welcomed his first child.
He tweeted:
“Burna Boy sacrificed his manhood, coz why would a 30-year-old be without a child?”
In another tweet, he wrote:
"Make Burna boy go post wanted. People wey dem go carry wey resemble me many for street o."
Reactions as man calls out Burna Boy
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:
MissRozapepper:
"Burna is not the only artiste with no child in Africa. Everything na stage by stage. I'm sure he has a better plan."
bigdaddyvinz:
"Is there a age limit to giving birth now? What if he's not mentally ready to be a father?"
abazwhyllzz:
"Well,Abraham had a son when he was 91. So I don’t think he sacrificed anything he is just waiting for God’s perfect time."
Ovie_gk:
"How many Don Jazzy get?"
Burna Boy hangs out with his parents at a nightclub
Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy and his family were spotted at a nightclub in Lagos.
The singer's family came together to celebrate his mother and manager Bose Ogulu's birthday.
A viral video showed Burna Boy alongside his parent as his dad jokingly tapped him on the head.
