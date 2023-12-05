A Nigerian Muslim cleric, Sheik Al-Qoeek, has reacted to a video of popular hypeman, Money Gee aka GOE, that recently went viral

GOE had shared a video of himself on TikTok live where he was chanting some names while freestyling to a beat

The concerned Muslim cleric called the hypeman’s attention to the video and warned him to stop calling on Jinns because it’s harmful

Fast-rising Nigerian hypeman, GOE aka Money Gee, recently drew the attention of a Muslim cleric, Sheik Al-Qoeek, with one of his recent videos.

Recall that GOE rose to fame after hyping Wizkid and the singer sent him N20 million because he was impressed by him.

Shortly after that, the hypeman went live on TikTok to freestyle to a beat and he was heard chanting some strange names while oblivious fans showed him love in the comment section.

Muslim cleric calls out GOE for chanting names of Jinns

Shortly after GOE’s video went viral, it caught the attention of Sheik Al-Qoeek, who then took to his social media page to react.

The Muslim cleric revealed that GOE was chanting the names of Jinns. According to the Oxford Dictionary, Jinns are intelligent spirits of lower rank than angels who have the ability to appear in human or animal forms and also possess humans.

In the Sheik’s video, he sternly warned the hypeman to stop playing with such names because they can cause great harm to him and others. Not stopping there, the cleric wondered if GOE did not want to spend the N20 million Wizkid gave him in peace by going ahead to call on spirits.

Reactions as Muslim cleric warns GOE against calling on Jinns

The video of the Sheik’s address to the upcoming hypeman raised mixed feelings from netizens with some of them bashing the cleric. Others however noted that he had a point and that GOE should be careful.

enimoney025:

“So are you jealous or what?”

imole_007:

“What are u saying alfa ”

fredgozy:

“Africans always fighting their own people because of foreign religion.”

disisridolas:

“I know someone would decode it soon but never believe it will be this soon! Actually the guy knew what he was expecting while he entered studio with those callings but he should just be careful. Those Alfas might not harm him but his he ready for what he’s calling???”

ahmadsukibrahim:

“Why be say na when wizkid give am 20 meter you con Dey talk.”

tunbosun_setemi:

“But seriously calling on jinn is not joke oo ask your spiritual father instead of mocking the Alfa am Christian though but if you understand what that guy is calling you will know is not a joke.”

midecoolo1:

“Does are Jinn’s name he’s calling, glad it works for him but in most cases most people run m*d calling does names or even kick bucket self but glad its works for him.”

__bola.tito__:

“First born anobi don talk.”

mannieexco:

“Na the jinnnn weh him hype Bring 20m.”

saymynamerythm:

“Poverty + Envy mentality.”

Hypeman GOE taunts Carter Efe

In other news, Legit.ng reported that GOE stirred mixed reactions with his appreciation video to Wizkid.

In a clip, GOE mentioned how skit maker Carter Efe didn't get a repost from Wizkid despite dedicating Machala to the singer.

Reacting, someone said: "The Carterefe part no dey necessary."

