Popular comedian, Carter Efe, has replied to the critics of the song he dedicated to Wizkid Machala and declared his love for the singer

Carter Efe noted that he didn't release the song to chase clout as he has been a Wizkid fan since way back

He made the statement after Machala hits the number spot on Nigeria's trending music list, Nigerians have reacted to his video

Comedian, Carter Efe's dedicated track for Wizkid titled Machala has emerged as the number one song on Nigeria's top 100 songs on Apple music.

The comedian almost went insane as he stripped himself on the street to celebrate the achievement and noted that it wasn't easy.

Many social media users feel the funnyman is only chasing clout and looking for Wizkid's attention.

Carter Efe went on Instagram live to address the topic and noted that when he has for Wizkid is genuine.

According to him:

"I'm showing that I love wizkid it's nobody's business, I don't love him because I want to chase clout or anything."

I went to my message with Wizkid on Instagram the first message I sent to him was, I love you and I have not even started skits in 2018. Wizkid is grace Machala."

Nigerians react to Carter Efe's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video Carter Efe made about not using Wizkid's name to chase clout

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Nikki__ex:

"If you like do am with love oh or you do am out of love Wizkid no go reply you remember his a low-key person."

Traeyz_the_brand:

"Why are you people hailing Carter for that song? He didn’t sing any part of that song, just the intro. You people should praise that fine singer that did the whole singing pls. He deserves the fame or clout and not Carter."

Mr_ghen_ghen:

Wizkid fans love him genuinely, not because he does giveaway or anything, genuine love . Even without him noticing us."

Investorandrew_:

"I too love this guy make we shoot him music video."

