D'Prince's newest signee, Gdzilla, who is known for wearing a mask, has finally unveiled his face

Gdzilla, on Monday, December 4, released a music video where he was spotted without his mask on

A clip from the music video has since gone viral, with some netizens sharing their takes on Gdzilla's look

Upcoming singer Gdzilla signed Charles Enebeli, better known as D'Prince's Jonzing World record label, is trending over a clip from a new music video.

On Monday, December 4, Gdzilla trended on X after he finally unveiled his face months after D'Prince signed him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting many expressed concern for Gdzilla over a video of him adjusting his face mask during an outing with D'Prince.

Watch video as Gdzilla finally unveils his face

Watch a clip of Gdzilla vibing to a song with popular dance Poco Lee below:

People react to Gdzilla's new video

The video has since gone viral online, stirring mixed reactions, see the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

theo4982:

"Heat wan kill am."

doskyfx:

"Na now i know why he dey wear mask."

honest30bgfan_:

"So na pablo Dey behind this mask since."

pbtips_

"He reach make person hide that kind face."

badmanJUDAS__:

"No wonder he dey wear mask."

HarcourtHopeson:

"The face reach to hide sha, he should put the mask back on."

iammakavellid:

"E resemble Godzilla true true."

Opebalz

"Be like say heat don too catch am."

_Soblous:

"Nah now I understand why he dey use mask."

Ebukamachala:

"Omoo make him wear the mask back abeg Wetin be this."

JunelJohn4:

"Rise ur glasses if you weren’t expecting to see he’s face."

zhakyzhamany:

"Make him cover him face back."

StatsbyJordan:

"U dey whine Nigeria Sun, Heat don almost finish werey under that mask."

Netizens slam Gdzilla

Legit.ng also reported that Gdzilla stirred reactions over a snippet from his debut single he shared online.

A number of online users were unconvinced with Gdzilla's song, and they took to social media to bash him.

Reacting, someone said:

"When I first saw the custom, I was expecting a different vibe."

