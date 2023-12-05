Portable has been given a new name by his newfound friend Skepta while they were in London

The two were in a warehouse where Portable had gone to size his suit for the fashion event

Skepta said he should be called Tony Montana and the singer was pleased with the new name

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikilola Oyegbile professionally known as Portable and his new friend in London, Joseph Adenuga jr better known as Skepta seemed to be enjoying each other's company.

Skepta gives Portable new name. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@skepta

Source: Instagram

The rapper gave Portable a new name and he is excited about it. Recall that Legit. ng had reported that Skepta made it known that he was interested in meeting Portable when he got to London.

They hooked up and attended the British Fashion Award together. While they were preparing for the show, rapper Skepta decided to call Portable, Tony Montana.

See the clip of the two singers together here:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fans react to the video of Portable receiving a new name from Skepta

Reactions have trailed the video of Portable and Skepta together. Here are some of he comments below.

@terex444:

"Portable done go international oo."

@TheJiggy1ne:

"Big Skeppy putting portable on bro it’s a new great era and that’s on G."

@Tioluwalope0:

"He don use shout wound skepta."

@effizzzyy:

"Skepta sounding like an igbo man ."

@Ayorind18249781:

"Portable go definitely go far, this further shows you really don't av to form posh to go far.")

@Joeconceptss:

"This guy ,Omorrrr … werey sey adire."

@Benjamin fash:

"Bilique 60/40% zazuu no want ripping style this time."

@IkhonedeA:

"Dis one use free mind enter places he couldn't imagine, if God dey lift man ehn, ur flaws no go matter."

@Chichybabi:

"He made skepta speak pidgin baba say "wetin"

@AJ_Omolaoy1:

"Say hello to my little friend", Eyan Tony Montana."

Portable displays trenches dance step at British Fashion Award

Legit. ng had reported that singer Portable had enjoyed himself while he attended the fashion award in London.

He was in the company of Skepta and his crew. The singer wore an expensive designer suit to the event.

Portable tried to show some nice dance step as some men admired the way he was dancing. They tried to copy him but couldn't.

Source: Legit.ng