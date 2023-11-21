D'Prince recently shared a video of him with his newest signee, Gdzilla, driving out in an expensive whip

A clip showed the moment some men mobbed them as D'Prince had to give them cash before he drove away

However, some netizens expressed concern for Gdzilla, who had a mask on his face during the whole drama

Singer and Jonzing World record label owner Charles Enebeli, better known as D'Prince, and his newest signee, Gdzilla, are trending online over a video of them stepping out in a luxury ride alongside their security details.

The clip showed the moment D'Prince stopped the car after some men mobbed him and his signee as they hailed them in a bid to receive money from the record label boss.

Gdzilla was also seen in the clip adjusting his facemask.

D'Prince gives fans money in video. Credit: @dprince @gdzillaonline

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed when D'Prince handed them some cash as he drove off immediately.

While D'Prince shared the clip on his Instastory, the video has since gone viral online.

Legit.ng earlier reported that D'Prince unveiled Gdzilla in September.

Netizens react as men mob D'Prince and Gdzilla

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

naijamemeboss:

"Heat no dey worry this guy?"

tycoon4rl:

"This guy never comot this thing."

ebubechukwu_interior:

"If I see this guy I’ll remove that mask."

sir_kura_wearz:

"Eeyah fans camera clear well well and they stop for quick video."

bukasvlog_:

"Which one be mobbed again? the showed love peacefully to the street na."

kutan_phelx:

"Heat no catch d guy head."

deemperor_great:

"Where the godzilla go before sef?"

freshman33x:

"Werey guard hin mask , make dem no commot am."

legalofficial__:

"Na to drag that thing from window comot for him head make all man rest."

yfn_pm:

"Person wey him face show self never blow smh Africans with unnecessary patterns."

mcfameland:

"You sure say na music this dinosaur look alike dey do."

Why fans slammed Gdzilla

Legit.ng previously reported that netizens slammed Gdzilla over the snippet of his debut single he shared online.

While some Nigerians seemed unconvinced with Gdzilla's debut snippet, his fellow record label mate Ruger hailed him.

In another news, Legit.ng reported that netizens were stunned after realising nothing was wrong with Ruger's eyes.

