Don Jazzy's brother D'Prince has unveiled a new artist, Gdzilla, who he recently signed to his Jonzing World label

D'Prince, however, caused a buzz with the picture he shared, as Gdzilla's face was covered with a mask

The pictures and video have left many celebrities, including Davido, Goya Menor, and others talking

Jonzing World Label boss D'Prince seems to have a thing for signing artists whose faces are partially or fully covered.

D'Prince, who is Mavin boss Don Jazzy's younger brother, on Wednesday, August 31, caused a buzz after he unveiled a new singer, Gdzilla, signed to his label.

D'Prince and his new signee caused a buzz online. Credit: @dprincemavin @davido

Source: Instagram

However, rather than go with the standard way of revealing new artists, D’Prince took to his verified Instagram page to share a new signee who was masked up.

He also shared a strange video of him and his crew members imitating Nollywood veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo's style of greeting as they welcomed Gdzilla to the label.

Sharing the pictures, D'Prince wrote:

"I’m pleased to announce the Newest member of @thejonzingworld family , join us as we give a warm welcome to @gdzillaonline Can’t wait for y’all to experience this incredible talent. ☔️."

See the picture D'Prince shared below:

Davido, others react to D'Prince's post

The picture had the likes of DMW label boss Davido, among others, talking.

This was because singer Ruger, popular for covering one of his eyes, is also signed to D’Prince's record label.

This got Davido wondering why D’Prince signed a new artiste with a mask on.

See the reactions below:

Davido:

“Ruger cover eye this one cover face .. Charlie!!”

do2dtun:

"You all are not ready .. anoda faya cyan cool lol."

gossipmilltv:

"This is some Kanayo O Kanayo O doings!!! ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

jeffbankz:

"We believe your government… you gave us Rema and Ruger …. Why shouldn’t we believe !!!"

naeracksmusic:

"Ruger cover eye Gdzilla cover face Me I Dey covered with the blood of JESUS u no go sign mee? "

goya_menor:

"Kanayo O Kanayo in the building."

