Fast-rising Nigerian Afropop singer Victony shared an update with his fans and followers on social media

Posting an adorable picture of a newborn holding his giant hands, the Soweto hitmaker announced the birth of his daughter

In his brief post, Victony revealed the gorgeous indigenous name his newborn would be called

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Anthony Ebuka Victor, popularly known as Victony, has announced to the world the arrival of his newborn daughter.

The Afropop star, overwhelmed with joy, took to his social media page to share a tender photograph of the little being clinging to his finger.

Victony shared pictures of a newborn baby. Credit: @vict0ny

Source: Instagram

Victony further revealed the endearing indigenous name he gave his daughter by simply captioning his picture "Amara", which translates to "God's abundant grace".

See a screenshot of his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Pictures of Victony's newborn child Credit: @vict0ny

Source: Instagram

Victony buys wheelchairs, crutches for less-privileged

Meanwhile, Victony put a smile on the faces of several people in Lagos.

In a video online, the Soweto crooner replaced worn-out and old crutches of random people in the street with better ones.

The singer, who can relate to relying on crutches to move around, partnered with a content creator, Asherkine, famous for helping people on the street with food and money.

Victony undergoes third surgery

The Afropop star gave his fans an update on his health after undergoing a third surgery.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Soweto crooner shared a note to his fans explaining that he had just done his third and final surgery.

Not stopping there, the singer also announced that he would take a break for two months based on doctor's orders and that he could not wait for the ordeal to be over.

Victony signs out of FUTO

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer announced that he bagged a degree in engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

An excited Victony shared a throwback photo he took as a fresh student during his matriculation and another showing how far he had come.

In a tweet, the singer revealed he wrote his final exam on Wednesday, August 2, as he shared a picture showing his sign-out white shirt.

Source: Legit.ng