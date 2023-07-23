Singer KCee was one of the Nigerian singers who performed at the opening ceremony of the BBNaija All Stars edition

Singer KCee, who brought energy on stage, performed his hit song Ojapiano, which left the audience singing

Netizens have since taken to different platforms to applaud how the Limpopo star has improved his craft

Videos from popular singer KCee's live performance at the grand opening of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars edition which took place on Sunday, July 23.

KCee, who appeared on stage a few minutes after the show commenced, and he didn't fail to deliver.

KCee thrills fans with Ojapiano. Credit: @iamkcee

A clip from the event showed the moment the Ojapiano flute was played on stage as KCee performed with a mask on.

Watch a video from his performance below:

Netizens hail KCee over performance at BBNaija All Stars edition

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed KCee's performance, see them below:

nikky_foster:

"I give it to Kcee..He has found a way to stay relevant in the music industry. @ iam_kcee ❤️ #BBNaija."

StarDStar_:

"Why did these people bring kcee? No one really cares about his music anyways #BBNaija."

@ijeoma_nn_:

"That flute performance at the beginning of KCee’s set was I miss home."

ChiLaHotie:

"I love this Kcee’s song ehnn… Most especially the beat Ojapiano! #bbnaija."

HephzibahTweet1:

"I was about to grumble about Kcee's face maskit's like he heard my thoughts, and took it off!."

IPumpThatBass:

"For such a meh artiste, Kcee has really done well putting himself on the charts over and over. #BBNaija."

Kellysome4real:

"You can’t tell me otherwise, Kcee put juju for this Ojapiano #BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars."

Oma_Delight:

"So na KCee they use start BBnaija and he wore his mask."

