Nigerian comedian KieKie threw a lavish party to commemorate her daughter Nola's first birthday

The colourful event was held over the weekend in the commercial city of Lagos, filled with top celebrities

Videos making the rounds online saw the comic star and her colleagues explore the best sides of their talents

Popular Nigerian comedian Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, best known as KieKie, celebrated her daughter Nola's first birthday with all shades of opulence and style.

The skit creator and her daughter looked gorgeous in matching outfits in their fantasy-themed birthday photos.

During the weekend, KieKie took over Lagos, hosting a gathering that brought together prominent figures from the entertainment industry to mark her baby girl's special day.

Videos shared on her Instagram story channel saw the presence of celebrities, including Kate Henshaw, Simi, VJ Adams, BBNaija's Elozonam, and many others.

See one of the videos from the event below:

Netizens react to clips from KieKie's daughter's birthday

Legit.ng captured the reactions below.

tosinolaseinde:

"I love how you rejoice with people. May your joy continue to be full."

ayobankolee:

"Their grand mummy’s queen. Her royal vibe majesty. Energy goddess and bringer of joy."

kunmilove09:

"When 2 of the favourite hot steppers get on the dance floor..."

ymoltry:

"Omo. the party choke."

zynnykenh:

"Haha @kie_kie__ always understands the assignment, she as she just align . Mommaaaaa love you mucho."

