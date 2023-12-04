A video of Nollywood actress Nancy Isime on stage with Kizz Daniel's bouncer Kevin Power at the Lagos Culurati festival has gone viral

In the trending video, Kevin Power was seen taking a walk on stage with Nancy Isime, who tried mimicking the bouncer's walking step

The viral clip has stirred reactions online as fans hail the celebrity bouncer for taking full advantage of his fame

The 2023 Culturati Festival was held in Lagos state yesterday, December 3, 2023, and one of the highlights of the night was Kizz Daniel's celebrity bouncer, Kevin Power, making his first public appearance as a celebrity.

Kevin took many by surprise when he stormed the stage and did his trademark bigfoot walk on stage with famous actress and event host Nancy Isime.

The bulky muscle man and Nancy Isime left many gushing with their stage walk as the actress tried mimicking the celebrity bouncer's walking.

Kevin Power at 2023 Culturati to protect N1m prize money

After their walk, Nancy Isime shared with the audience why Kevin Power was at the festival.

She revealed that the celebrity bouncer was invited to help protect the N1m prize money meant to be given to the winners of the pageant show held during the festival.

Watch the clip of Nancy Isime and Kevin Power at 2023 Culturati:

Kizz Daniel's bouncer declared wanted by Nigerian soldier

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Kizz Daniel's bouncer when he stirred the ire of some Nigerian military officers.

The officers in a clip had declared Kevin Power wanted after a video of him rocking a military uniform to act in a skit went viral.

Kevin, in the viral skit, was seen harassing and assaulting a man while rocking a military uniform.

