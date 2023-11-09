Top Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel’s bouncer, Kelvin Power, has now been declared wanted on social media

An angry Nigerian soldier took to social media to condemn the music star’s bodyguard for wearing an army uniform in a skit

The soldier's stern warning soon spread on social media and it got netizens sharing their hot takes

Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel’s bouncer, Kelvin ‘Power’ Atobiloye, is back in the news, but this time for controversial reasons.

Just recently, the celebrity bodyguard posted a photo and video on social media showing him wearing an army camouflage uniform.

Fans react as Nigerian soldier declares Kizz Daniel's bouncer wanted. Photos: @officialkelvinpower

Source: Instagram

In Kelvin’s video, he was seen acting a skit as he rocked the military attire and the clip has now caught the attention of a Nigerian soldier.

A video of a soldier vexing over Kizz Daniel’s bouncer’s action trended online. The military man expressed his displeasure as he declared Kelvin wanted.

According to the soldier, Kelvin should have worn regular clothes instead of a military uniform in his skit. Not stopping there, the young officer vowed to deal with any skitmaker he catches wearing a uniform while acting.

See the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian soldier declares Kizz Daniel’s bouncer wanted

The video of the Nigerian soldier threatening Kizz Daniel’s bouncer soon got many Nigerians talking after it spread online. Read some comments below:

officer.gmoni:

“Oga shut up , here in abroad we put on any uniform, na uniform you dey fight for ?? Abi u suppose dey fight BOKO wareey … lazy soldier.”

tokscc:

“Is there a law in Nigeria that forbids this or do Nigerian soldiers just carry this camo matter put for head?”

Ladyque_1:

“Drop gun may una 2 f!ght man to man.”

nosakhare2024:

“Boko haram and kidnappers that is wearing army clothes to commit atrocities, have you deal with them?? Mumu.”

walking_bankk:

“Oga phem joooor,You fit face him one on one,see as him serious because person wear carmo like them no Dey wear am for other countrie,among all the problems for this country na person wey wear carmo you see,why you no go kiss Daniel house make the bouncer squeeze you put inside pocket…Rada Rada.”

an_na_bella11:

“Drop #gun# go meet am man to man, make your mind Dey.”

Xelbonic:

“You don make video threaten to condemn Boko Haram wey Dey use your papa uniform clean yansh? Na civilians body una Dey always show power.”

ictstols:

“I don’t know what’s in Nigeria and uniform. We they wear anything for abroad and no one cares.”

onyinyechi__favour:

“This Kizz Daniel’s bodyguard is now over doing, Seems he wants to be more famous than his oga.”

donchilo6:

“Why the hell did he put on a military uniform? Is he a soldier? Or what could’ve prompted that ? That’s total disrespect.”

How Kizz Daniel's bouncer protected him at recent event

In other news, Legit.ng reported on Kizz Daniel and his bouncer, Kelvin's recent interaction at an event.

The 'celebrity bodyguard’ got many people talking after a video made the rounds online showing the great lengths he went to protect his boss at an event.

The muscular man was seen hugging Kizz Daniel from behind as he tried to ward off people from getting too close to the My G crooner.

Source: Legit.ng