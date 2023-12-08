Nigerian singer Portable linking up with rapper Skepta in London has opened him to a world of opportunities

The Zazu crooner recently shared a video of an advert from luxury car brand Landrover featuring him and the rapper

Portable also shared a video of his hilarious reaction to seeing the video as he bragged about being international

Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has achieved a remarkable feat with his visit to the UK and linking up with Nigerian-British rapper Skepta.

Not only did the Zazu crooner meet Skepta, but they also attended the British Fashion Awards together.

Netizens react to video of Portable rejoicing

Source: Instagram

Luxury car brand Landrover shared a video of Skepta and Portable arriving at the fashion event, a feat the Nigerian singer has turned into a bragging right.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Portable, who showed off his trenches dance for Skepta, queried if anyone had been posted online by Landrover before him.

His reaction to the video was equally hilarious, as he rolled on the floor and celebrated the recognition to the amusement of the men filming the moment.

Portable wrote:

"@landrover Don Post You Before???@portablebaeby X @skepta ANIKULETI STREET DONJAZZY Tony Montana OF London Set Awon Big Smoke Big God Go Do Am Again."

Watch the video below:

In another post, the singer expressed appreciation for the car brand.

He wrote:

"@landrover, we really appreciate your brand. @skepta @portablebaeby."

See post below:

Reactions to Portable's videos

anti_abiba:

"Third year in a roll that portable will be ending the year in a grand style safe to say he has hacked algorithms."

ubifranklinofficial:

"We are dead."

hapachino_gohard101:

"No be achievement be this bro."

israell_ex:

"Dj chicken go dey vex."

ollylishious_kitchen_uk_ng:

"Portable Infact doing business with billyque_b is the best for you trust me bro."

mayanskillo:

"Very humble, he was just walking to wherever they put him."

savagequeenparis:

"Well deserved. Now y’all better have some respect on him."

Portable rejoices as Wizkid posts him

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer made a daring claim about winning the Grammys because of Wizkid.

The Zazu hitmaker confidently declared that if Wizkid ever gave him a verse or featured him in a song, he was hitting for the Grammy's plague straight.

This came after Wizkid appreciated the singer.

