A Nigerian man buzzed the Internet with a trending post asserting that he sent N500k to Davido

In his statement, he mentioned that he planned to send money to a friend but accidentally sent it to another account bearing a similar name

He called on Nigerians to assist him beg the Afrobeats musician to refund his hard-earned money

In a viral social media post by a Nigerian man identified as Adeleke583, he claimed he mistakenly sent ₦500,000 to Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The internet alleged that he wanted to send the money to a friend who coincidentally bears the same name as the Timeless hitmaker.

Nigerian man in tears as he mistakenly transfers ₦500k to Afrobeats singer Davido Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

He revealed that the money was accidentally sent to a Wema Bank bearing the artist's account name.

On the other hand, he begged the general public to assist him in recovering his funds.

Tagging the singer, he wrote:

"Good day, sir, Mr. David Adeleke @davido, I want to bring to your attention an issue. Please, I would like you to consider helping me."

"I mistakenly sent #500,000 naira to your Wema Bank account with this account number: 0123044967. This was supposed to be sent to a friend of mine who also goes by the name David Adeleke."

See his post below

Nigerians react to the post bearing the alleged Dvaido's account number

jiggysliit_:

"How he take get Davido aza?"

vickie_ojiaks:

"Might be real, but many aren’t even believing cause of so many extort strategies these days , I pray it’s sorted out if real tho."

sonita_the_virtuous_:

"Even though you pay me money to believe this guy, I will collect the money and still not believe him."

themanlikeicey:

"He should send a mail to the bank or visit the nearest branch."

davidson_llp:

"Davido say him never see am. Please resend so he will refund both after bank network issue."

badboyfolajimi_:

"This one na werey o.. you save davido as beneficiary or how?"

quin_sonia____:

"YM your friend n David also have the same acct number?"

thefoodnetworknig2:

"OBO wee return it with 500,000billion, detty December for you."

sulleyman_imam:

"This one no get detty December, na explanation December e dy so."

only1_dynamic:

"on behave of Davido: abeg try dey manage the remaining 50k wey dey your account the 30BG Gang don use your money run Christmas cloths. thanks 30BG."

30BG taunts FC amid Wizkid’s N20m cash gift

There was a battle for supremacy between fans of Afrobeats rivals Davido Adeleke (commonly known as Davido) and Ayo Balogun (popularly known as Wizkid) on the Nigerian social media scene.

Amidst the celebration of the substantial monetary gift from Wizkid, fans of Davido, affectionately known as 30BG, took a trip down memory lane to recall a time when their idol demonstrated an extraordinary act of kindness.

