Davido has been conferred with “Outstanding Georgia Citizen” by the Georgia General Assembly

A heartwarming clip showed the moment, the lawmakers gave the Nigerian music star a standing ovation

Popular celebrities in the entertainment industry and fans have since flooded Davido's comment section to celebrate him

Nigeria's Afrobeat sensation David Adeleke Davido has added a new feather to his cap as he was recently named an outstanding citizen of Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

Davido shared the good news with his fans online after he shared a video of him as a guest at the Georgia General Assembly meeting.

In a clip, the Senate president introduced the DMW label boss as a special guest as the lawmakers rose to give him a standing ovation amid applause.

Davido, who rocked a suit, reciprocated the gesture with a wave of his hands.

The music star in his caption revealed, Georgia lawmakers acknowledged him as an ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen.'

Davido, in a reaction, expressed gratitude for the goodness of God in his life as he shared screenshots of the certificate of declaration issued to him.

‘”This morning I attended the U.S state of Georgia General assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia state senate to be recognized as an ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen… God is good."

This is coming after the Georgia mayor declared November 18 as Davido's Day.

Celebrities, fans congratulate Davido

