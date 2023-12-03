Fans of Afrobeats artists Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, and Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, have picked up against themselves on social media

The Made in Lagos singer recently gave a whopping sum of N20 million to a young hypeman who had written a hype song about him

The news about the massive donation spread while 30 BG reminded Nigerians of a time when their idol had done something similar but in a different way

The Nigerian social media scene is currently ablaze with fervent reactions from fans of Afrobeats rivals Davido Adeleke (commonly known as Davido) and Ayo Balogun (popularly known as Wizkid).

A recent report by Legit.ng highlighted the generous gesture of the Made in Lagos hitmaker, Wizkid, who gifted a young hype man named Money Gee a staggering sum of N20 million in appreciation for a hype song dedicated to him.

30BG and Wikid FC create drama online over their idol's generosity

Source: Instagram

Amidst the celebration of this substantial monetary gift, fans of Davido, affectionately known as 30BG, took a trip down memory lane to recall a time when their idol demonstrated an extraordinary act of kindness.

Earlier this year an Eko hotel staff identified as Ngozi Mary moved the internet with the news that she returned the sum of $70,000 to a Lagos customer.

Impressed by Mary's honesty, Davido willingly rewarded her with a generous sum of $10,000.

See the post below

Davido’s fans taunt Wizkid’s fans

With the recent update, 30BG and Wizkid FC locked horns on the internet as they compared the dollar exchange rate to the times Davido and the Ojuelegba singer gave enormous online donations.

Some argued that one party carried out their philanthropy discreetly while the other was loud about his

See their comments below:

toks_fashions_grabs:

"Wizzy did it quietly,,if not for Goe how would we know big wiz still leading."

_callme_naomi:

"The boy work for d money, people way davido dash money no work for d money ooo, just imagine if dem con use e name sing."

ask_of_mimi:

"The money no reach 20 meter he’s called big wiz for a reason ❤️biggest bird."

richway_9060:

"How much be dollar rate that time first ask yourself the question before you start putting out this nonsense, una still no wan gree say big wizzy shake una legs, him doings really restrict una airflow sha."

pablow_moore7:

"E no still reach N20m. And that time rate nah $/N750."

ogsmart5577:

"Why wizkid didn’t go straight to his dm. After he already reposted it on his story, Why did he commented 20m for you."

pweetyhoneyy:

"Must everything be competition with you guys , make wiz no do any small thing una go quick bring davido matter to compare , shey u don see money wey u wan spend this December."

___rennnie:

"Davido donated 250m to charity house ooo let’s know wat we’re doing peace out."

An array of Wizkid’s multi-billion naira car fleet trends

The singer recently caused online buzz with an exotic video of his exquisite automobile collection.

The Grammy award-winning act is widely known for his immense love for luxury, as a trending clip captured a cross-section of his lush garage.

The clip captured Wizkid's Maybach, Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Black Badge Cullinan, and Range Rover arranged in a row.

