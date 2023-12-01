A Nigerian couple who earned their Ph.D.s together have revealed the story behind their academic success

The man remembered that he had bought a brand-new car in 2020 but sold it and reinvested it in their education

That smart decision paid off, as he and his lovely wife were able to finish their Ph.D.s at the same time

A Nigerian man, Austine Imoniche Oviosun, who bagged his Ph.D. with his wife has shared the story behind his academic achievements.

The man recalled that he had bought a brand-new car in 2020 but sold it and reinvested it in their education.

That wise decision turned out to be worthwhile, as he was able to complete his PhD alongside his beautiful wife.

Read his full caption below:

“In 2020 I bought a brand new big camry spider car from a friend who just imported it to Nigeria. I sold it two weeks after it came. Just so we can fund our PhD. No one know about this not even my family member. I paid the biggest sacrifice to ensure that we saw this day.”

