Popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun was dragged heavily online for a joke he made about Davido

During his stage performance, AY made a joke about Davido's baby mamas as he revealed it took him 13 years to impregnate his wife

On a podcast with Toke Makinwa, the comedian revealed the joke was ill-timed, and Davido had no problem with it, unlike his fans

Comedian AY has finally, for the first time, spoken about his viral joke about Davido that earned him curses and dragging from his fans.

Recall that in a viral video, AY took the stage and made a sensitive joke about Davido's ability to impregnate women despite having a small manhood.

AY speaks on joke about Davido Photo credit: @davido/@aycomedian

Source: Instagram

How did AY clear the air?

In an interview with Toke Makinwa, AY revealed that he had told the joke to an audience during his tour, and it was well-received and one of the funniest on his set.

However, he added that when the video went viral, the reception was different and ill-timed because it was at a point when Amaju Pinnick called out Davido over a debt.

AY added that although Davido reacted to the joke, it didn't stop his fans, who see themselves as his messiah and defender, from attacking him.

He also said that sensationalism and the wicked headlines bloggers slammed on it and the fact that Nigerians do not investigate blew the joke out of proportion.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to AY's video

@Mrteakris:

"Explain to who you said what you said."

@Lahnrewaju_:

"He sha wan explain."

@DiemWears:

"Baba, just dey explain explain."

@Promise30_:

"AY comes for 30BG."

@DiemWears:

"Proof say him don fucck up."

Netizens drag AY's wife for defending him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mabel Makun, AY's wife, seemed to have defended him against criticisms for taking a swipe at singer Davido.

The comedian's wife took to her Instagram page to share a post about young people disrespecting their elders, which she described as scary. She urged them to do better.

Her post, however, sparked massive reactions from netizens who dragged her as others told her to warn AY.

Source: Legit.ng