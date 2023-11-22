Two new dates have been dedicated to Nigerian music star Davido in Geogia, the United States

November 18 and November 21 have been declared as 'Davdo's Day' and 'Appreciation Day' in Atlanta and Fulton County, respectively

In a letter to the DMW label boss, the Mayor of Atlanta refered to Davido as the King of Afrobeats

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido has added another feather to his cap as he gained two international recognition.

Davido who is trending online over videos from his 31st birthday, saw two different dates dedicated to him.

Mayor of Atlanta refers to Davido as King of Afrobeats. Credit; @davido

This comes viral screenshot of the certicates of declaration issued by the Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens stated that November 18 had been recognised as Davido’s Day, while Fulton County, Georgia also declared November 21st as Davido Appreciation Day.

While applauding Davido over his achievements, the mayor of Atlanta in a letter to the singer wrote:

"Known as 'the King of Afrobeats' you have captived audiences worldwide, becoming a global icon in the music industry."

The certificates of declaration which has gone viral was shared by Davido's lawyer Prince Ajudua on his Instastory.

Watch video of Davido receiving his proclamation certificate

This comes after the Mayor of Houston declared July 7 as Davido's day.

Fans celebrate Davido

See some of the reactions that has trailed new dates dedicated to Davido below:

"What a best time to be a Fan, 001 to the world."

"July 7/November 18th Delayed but not Denial."

"E chokeeee oriade for plenty reasons."

"Everything na just double for baba Ibeji."

"Wizkid don do am since 6th October 2018 na now he dey catch up that one."

"Congrats but all this na Big wiz Tb him just Dey Archive him own this year congrats again."

Davido shut down State Farm Arena

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido trended over videos from his AWAY concert.

The Nigerian star sold out the State Farm Stadium which has a capacity of 63,400 for regular sports games/matchdays.

"OBO na Atlanta guy normally, but doing this numbers in Arizona that next level," a fan wrote.

