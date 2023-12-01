Popular Nigerian comedian AY buzzed the internet with candid assertions about his stage prowess

The comic man addressed critics and admitted to not being among the top ten comedians in the country

Sharing his understanding of the industry, he revealed that he has built a solid fan base over the years that is committed to him

Nigerian comedian and filmmaker Ayodeji Richard Makun, known as AY, has made headlines for his recent comments on his comedy skills.

The humour merchant has been criticised severally on social media, despite his flourishing years of stand-up comedy.

AY Makun speaks on his years of comedy business

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with Toke Makinwa, AY told his detractors that stand-up comedy isn't just about being funny.

He noted that finding a specialty and building a dedicated fan base had helped him succeed and make a living.

AY emphasised that his success does not require him to honour critics who consider him more humorous than he is.

Speaking further, he declared that he wouldn't consider himself among Nigeria's top ten funniest comedians.

"So people should understand that it's not about who knows it best; I have my own fanbase; does my work put food on the table for my family? Yes, deal with it. That I am doing well doesn't mean I do not respect the other person that you respect—that you claim is more talented, and I would accept it wholeheartedly."

"I even tell people that if you ask me to name 10 funniest comedians in Nigeria, I won't put my name."

Netizens react to AY's assertion

oluwakemi._o:

"Becos he’s not funny to u doesn’t mean he is not funny to me. He is smart, he is funny to me and I laugh when he crack jokes, if u no laugh mayb your problem is bigger than his jokes."

koschei_glory:

"Why are people hating? I have known Ay since 2009. I love his craft and he actually has the concept to make people laugh. That's a genius business man to me."

okihcizam:

"Even if he’s top 1000. I always love and respect him. He understands show business and he’s cashing out and even making his siblings cash out too. You’re busy looking for funny, he’s busy making wealth and paying his bills. Art is not complete if you can’t pay your."

tulluus:

"Who needs funny when you are successful anyway? He has proved he’s here to stay for decades now! Whether you think he’s funny or not is irrelevant. He’s versatile n has produced even successful movies. But nobody talks about that! Enough with the shaming already. Don’t forget he’s human."

sodiumbond_:

"You see, in this life, even failures and empty people will criticise and compare you to other people. Check am, is it not stupid of anyone to say Ronaldo doesn't know how to play ball. Success attracts criticism. It's a cross you have to carry."

tennyeddy:

"You begin to flourish the moment you stop seeing yourself as a competition.. Just win regardless of who’s better."

AY Makun returns home after fire accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting AY Makun's return to the country after the terrible incident that hit his family while they were in the U.S.

After returning to the country, AY shared a post noting he was now homeless and all he had with him was what he took along when travelling.

AY's famous Lekki mansion was gutted by fire on August 8, 2023. He recently visited the ruins of the house, sharing a clip of it on his page.

Source: Legit.ng