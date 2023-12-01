Nigerian singer Portable could not hide his excitement as he experienced snow for the first time

The singer left for the UK recently, and the sight of snow is a strange occurrence to him.

In one of his clips, Portable showed off foreign currency as he disclosed that he didn't bargain for snow as part of the thing to experience

In a video, Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, let out shouts of excitement and lamentations in his usual fashion.

In his clips, the singer expressed excitement and surprise as he experienced snow for the first time.

Video of Portable in the snow sparks reactions Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Despite how cold it was, the singer stood outside an apartment with a wad of foreign cash in hand, dishing out unsolicited advice about keeping one's source of income a secret.

He added that he left Nigeria for the UK to make money but got snow as an extra package.

In another clip, the singer, who fought dirty after his wife didn't get her UK visa, explored the neighbourhood and couldn't stop himself from touching and packing the snow on the floor and on people's cars.

In another video, Portable saw a woman and her little so and queried if she wouldn't get away from the cold despite how cold it was.

He wrote:

"Keep no hate in your heart we are all struggling. Never tell them where you got your bread without money people won’t value you. Anikuleti Street DonJazzy I have to do this far away if you want to go far you have to go far."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's post

Read some of the hilarious comments to Portable's video below:

obaksolo:

"Portable in London."

biggie_poko:

"U wear aba cloth for winter, make cold no kpai u oo."

instablogbj:

"You no see snow when you go Russia cuz I no understand abi dey lock you up there."

therayztv:

"Why you no common cloth again nah… Shebi you don believe say Weather pass weather, enjoy my man."

richyfunkystyle:

"Portable go dey shout for there, them fit arrest you for public disturbances oh."

smt_nation_2079:

"The white woman carry her baby run ooo."

mayor_ever:

"Portable dey always update us."

