Ace Nigerian comedian AY Makun recently returned to Nigeria after the tragedy that rocked his family

Shortly after, AY Makun returned to the country Legit.ng, spoke with the comic as he talked about his craft and why he remains relevant after several years in the industry

We also got to speak with the funnyman about his recent achievement as he was crowned the most followed comedian in Nigeria at the Social Media Awards

Internationally famous Nigerian comedian, actor and movie producer Ayodeji Richard Makun, better known as AY Makun, recently revealed why he has survived as long as he has in the uber-competitive comedy industry.

AY Makun spoke about his career and how social media has become essential to modern-day communication tools.

AY Makun shares his secret for staying relevant in the comedy industry for nearly two decades. Photo credit: @aycomedian

He shared with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons how his family was faring after their recent house disaster.

"Originality will take you places" - AY said

While on the Social Media Awards red carpet, the veteran comedian and entertainer noted that noting sells more and more like originality. He said:

"Recreating other people's content can only take you far but never to the final destination. Whatever you recreate, please don't lie to yourself and think people don't see it. People see everything being passed around and know you're not the owner. So don't expect any credit to come on that level."

Ayo continued saying:

"Originality will take you places especially if you want to dominate whatever space you intend to establish yourself in."

Social media is like air

During the short chat, we asked AY about social media and its importance to the modern-day comic. He said:

"Social media is very important now. It is almost like air to some people. However, it has its cons, but the pros outweigh it."

"My family is fine" - AY Comedian reassures

The veteran comic also took the opportunity to talk about his family amidst the recent incident about fire gutting his Lekki mansion.

"My family is fine. We recovering."

Also, he shared during the conversation how he has stayed relevant in the comedy industry after nearly two decades.

He said:

"Consistency, hard work, prayer and family."

