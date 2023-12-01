An unemployed Nigerian man has expressed his frustration after purchasing multiple application forms for various para-military agencies

Despite his multiple attempts to join a force, he has not been accepted into any of these organizations

Feeling desperate to make ends meet, the young man is now contemplating engaging in fraudulent activities

A Nigerian man has shared his unsuccessful attempts to join the Nigerian Army, Police, Navy, Immigration, and other para-military agencies.

In a touching video, he revealed that he has purchased application forms multiple times, hoping to secure a position in one of these organizations.

Man laments over being rejected by military

Unemployed man expresses frustration over failed application attempts into force

However, despite his persistent efforts, he has not been successful in any of his applications.

A video showed him sitting on the floor while displaying all the paramilitary forms and applications that were unsuccessful.

Feeling disillusioned and desperate due to his repeated rejections, the young man revealed that he is considering engaging in fraudulent activities.

He believes that his previous attempts to secure a job through legitimate means have been in vain, pushing him to contemplate taking an illegal path.

Reactions as unemployed man laments in video

@Froshdc_vibez9 wrote:

“To serve Nigeria is not by force bruh.”

@Chapter_999 alleged:

“That’s how it’s bruh. NDA is demanding 3M for my guy to join. Imagine.”

@Wizkid_champ said:

“I feel your pain person go do bad thing them go say why he nor go find work now see waiting he don show ona Nigeria nor be hood place oo so anything you do happy if you thief successful happy you do yahoo successful happy because Ni.”

@Maryann_cindy remarked:

“Pls Bro try one more time. It’s heartbreaking but please don’t give up, I genuinely feel ur pain because there is none of those parastatals I didn’t apply for, Army inclusive; I gave up until I made the last push. Guess what God came tru. Pls hold on Bro.”

@big_madumadu stated:

“C d joy wey he won take enter Nigeria force ehya. So to join Wetin go kill man we still need connection.”

55-year-old unemployed man laments over hardship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 55-year-old Nigerian man has expressed displeasure over the state of the economy and how unemployment has become the order of the day. Speaking with Legit TV, the man lamented the hardship he is experiencing due to joblessness.

He said he goes about begging to feed his family. The man, who said he has been jobless for two years, added that Nigerians did not experience the level of hardship they are currently experiencing when ex-presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo were in power. He called on the government at all levels to change their style of governance so that the masses can get the dividends of democracy.

The man noted that it important for Nigerian leaders to change their ways before the people start taking up arms. When asked what kind of job he is searching for, he disclosed that he is a driver and doesn’t mind driving a sachet water truck despite his age.

