Seun Kuti has publicly begged Israel DMW after he was trolled by many internet users for being faithful to Davido

Israel has been under fire since he made it known that his former wife accused him of slaving for his boss

Seun Kuti noted that many are jealous of the logistic manager and they want his job as Davido's aide

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has taken to X to make a video where he apologized to Davido's trusted aide, Israel Afeare aka Israel DMW for being trolled online.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the logistic manager had ended his marriage with Sheila, his wife.

Seun Kuti begs Israel DMW after many trolled him. Photo credit @bigbirdkuti/@israeldmw

Source: Instagram

He made many allegations and added that his wife had accused him of slaving for Davido. Many have since been advising him on the best way to fix his troubled marriage.

Intervening in the marital saga, Seun Kuti begged on behalf of Nigerians and added that many are jealous of Israel's relationship with Davido.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Seun Kuti slams Nigerians for trolling Israel DMW

In the recording, Kuti made it known that internet users who abused Israel had gone so low beyond reasonable standard. He warned them not to support Israel or his wife because their marital challenge is not their problem

The singer also made it known that those who abused Israel will be the first to apply for the same job they have been trolling him over.

See the video here:

Fans react to Seun Kuti's video

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below.

@ElpadrinoSnr:

"My point too. Having some like Israel in ur life is another flex."

@tunashbobo:

"Most will do worst if in his position."

@gold_etin:

"Poor people nor go really fit afford internet!!! E too cost… Na the privileged dey come online dey talk rubbish."

@Sholeebaba:

"This man will always say the truth."

@Phamozhi:

"Aswear, people wey go wan collect Isreal job, na them Dey yab am pass."

@bigOla_mide:

"For real though."

@chichi18061991:

"This guy’s beard looks annoying."

@CFCToyo:

"Hypeman? Really? I never will want my son to see those videos of me kneeling for another man. Or am I missing something what job?"

@DCRENCE:

"Facts. Those women saying Israel should get something else to do will still complain if a man should want something else for the wife when they get married. They’ll start saying he met her that way lol smh."

@ClassicDavinci:

"True. Many of them haven’t even figured how their lives will pan out but they’re talking down on the man for his hustle. Many men will kill to become Davido’s house boy."

Israel DMW shares screenshot of message sent by a lady to woo him

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Israel has shared the message she got from a lady who was willing to get married to her.

The text message was sent after Israel had opened up and made allegations against his wife about their marriage.

Following his marital crisis, many ladies sent him messages to show that they are interested in replacing Sheila, his former wife.

Source: Legit.ng