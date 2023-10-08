AY Comedian was also among the popular celebrities who performed at an event in Warri where Davido was billed to perform

During his stage performance, AY made a joke about Davido's baby mama as the comedian revealed it took him, on the other hand, 13 years to impregnate his wife

AY's joke has sparked mixed reactions as it comes amid Amadu Pinnick calling out Davido for failing to attend the event

As Nigerians continue to react to the exchange between Amadu Pinnick and Davido over the singer's failure to attend a show in Warri despite being paid, Comedian Ayo Makun, also known as AY, has sparked reactions with a joke he made at the same event.

In the viral video, AY took the stage and made a sensitive joke about Davido's ability to impregnate women despite having a small manhood.

The comedian added that it took him, on the other hand, 13 years to impregnate his wife, Mabel, despite having a bigger manhood.

"Davido just dey supply belle, it took me 13 years," AY said.

Netizens react as AY Comedian makes joke about Davido

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

TheDoublestar_:

"I can watch 8 AY skit without opening my teeth. Seriously I don’t know how he managed to came out to limelight."

56Adek:

"Ay still doesn’t know he’s not a stand up comedian."

@_Dannydc:

"This guy never make me laugh before don’t know if I’m the only one."

abbysultan7:

"The Dj na 30bg I love that lol."

gere_isaiah:

"Na wa o, AY is not funny at all."

Israel5918:

"Dis guy is so mid.. dry joke."

deolu007:

"Why is Nigeria comedy the same since 1960? Can’t believe people pay for such entertainment and find this funny."

Davido vows not to refund $94k to Pinnick

In another report, Davido accused Amadu Pinnick of stealing footballers' money following their online altercation over a $94k debt.

Davido stated he would not remain silent on the topic and that nobody could stop him from playing in Warri.

He also vowed not to return the money Amaju allegedly paid him; instead, he said he would donate it to a football charity.

