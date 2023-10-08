AY Comedian has penned an apology to Davido over an insensitive joke he made about the singer at a show in Warri

The comedian's apology comes amid backlash that trailed the video, as many expressed displeasure

AY's apology has stirred reactions from popular celebrities, including the DMW label boss and fans

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, also known as AY Comedian, has tendered his sincere apology to music star Davido.

Legit.ng recall reporting that AY, during an event at Warri which Davido failed to attend, made a joke about the singer's manhood and baby mamas.

Following the massive backlash that trailed the joke, AY apologised to his Instagram page as he tagged Davido to the post.

He wrote:

"I am so sorry for telling that joke the way it came out in Warri. I shouldn't even call it a joke anymore . It wasn't funny like it was during my tour of US and Canada, and you have every right to be angry after seeing how the blogs used it.

Please know that it is always a learning experience for all of us in the entertainment business. I deserve any backlash or negative thoughts coming my way for the joke that was badly delivered in Warri. So, no excuses at all, my Aburo. No reason am. I remain your number one fan, and I love you, @davido

Davido, other celebrities react as AY Comedian apologises

Davido, in the comment section, wrote:

"Nothing spoil baba mi."

isrealdmw:

"FULLY ACCEPTED EGBON."

kelly_ex_:

"You d use Davido fans please? Your body go tell you asap .:: nice one shha we don hear."

sparkleteetp:

"This is what real men are known for."

official_muyirex:

"People be causing unnecessary issues, even Davido didn’t even take it serious. Online people carry matter wey nor concern una for head. Love and Light my Oga AY and Davido."

didabyx:

"I am really motivated to say am sorry to anyone I have wronged. AY NA MAN YOU BE. OBO YOU STILL REMAINS A MIRACLE TO NIGERIA."

