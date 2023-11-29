Nollywood actress Regina Daniel has once again raised questions about her marriage to older billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko

The mum of two appeared to speak on her place in his life after she shared new photos with an interesting caption

This came only a few days after her husband, Ned, was seen being affectionate with his Moroccan wife, Laila, as they stepped out together

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has caused an online buzz after she appeared to speak on her marriage with older billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the young movie star shared lovely photos of herself in her husband’s private jet.

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels claims she is the original.

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Regina accompanied the photos with an interesting caption that had some netizens thinking and asking questions.

According to the mother of two, she is an original. She also called it a big flex. In her words:

“Being an original is such a big flex .”

See her post below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels’ calls herself the original

Regina Daniels’ post drew a series of interesting reactions from netizens. While some of them gushed over her beautiful photos, others asked questions about her marriage. Read some of their comments below:

stellanazy23:

“Lol did you say "original ".”

Aj_meerah:

“The only the original here is your face my love.”

sir.sammywest:

“You sabi this thing .”

lingtondc:

“Hope you enjoying your marriage dear??”

zaraleinadsignature:

“Tear rubber.”

its_mai_dawon1:

“first lady.”

aycateringservice:

“Mrs Ned nwoko.”

idah_peace:

“God is the greatest.......no evil eye shall see u and Ur family this season u re loved gina❤️.”

timothy77727:

“You're looking so beautiful and sweet madam.”

Ned Nwoko and Moroccan wife Laila step out in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, stepped out with his pretty Moroccan wife, Laila Charani.

In the clip that made the rounds online, the senator and Laila made a grand entrance at an event, arriving in one of their numerous luxurious vehicles.

Nevertheless, supporters of Regina Daniels, the billionaire's youngest wife, expressed their discontent with the event in their online comments.

Source: Legit.ng