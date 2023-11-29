A TikTok user amazed his followers with a stunning room makeover that cost him very little

He shared a video of how he transformed his old and cracked room into a beautiful and cosy home

The video showed the before and after of the room, revealing the dramatic difference that some creativity and hard work can make

A man who gave his room a jaw-dropping makeover on a budget has gone viral on TikTok.

He (@nobelrrick721) posted a video of his incredible DIY project, showing how he turned his shabby and cracked room into a gorgeous and comfortable home.

Stunning transformation of room. Photo credit: TikTok/@nobelderick721

Source: TikTok

The video captured the dramatic transformation of the room, from the initial stage of repairing the walls and ceiling, to the final touches of painting and decorating.

The end result was a stunning and elegant space that had a cosy and inviting vibe. The room looked completely different from its previous, rundown state, and the man’s followers were amazed by his creativity and skill.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Asamoah:

“How much will be involved.”

Tronic:

“You are doing this for just ghc350 huh bro.”

Golden Starr:

“Wallpaper or paint.”

BitcoinLord:

“Where can I get you?”

RhammyZ8:

“But seems this design thing past oo anaa.”

Emmy young:

“Bro how much please I wanna do mine.”

Emynwa:

“Am in togo can you come n do it for me.”

KwamePlayman:

“With ur money or mine.”

Emmanuelodamtey:

"I love ur work."

JusticeMY:

“Where are you from i need this renovation?”

Man builds small house for village woman, paints it, gives her bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man used his resources to bless the life of a poor widow in his village. He made her smile by building her a house.

The young man (@clifford_obi350) posed with the woman as he showed off the building process. The house was at the roofing stage at the beginning of the video.

Seconds into the TikTok clip, roofing sheets were added to the carpentry works that were earlier done. On completion, he painted the building.

Nigerian man finishes his house in 5 months, celebrates success

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man has been massively celebrated after he showed the beautiful house he finished in five months.

He (@bigbobby66) thanked God as a video he shared had different phases of the building construction till it was roofed.

After the house was done and fenced, the man also spent on painting it. The interior was well furnished.

Source: Legit.ng