Clips of the different cars parked in Davido's Lagos house have sparked reactions online as fans go gaga at the cost of owning so many luxury vehicles

A post by famous blogger Tunde Ednut sharing a detailed list of all the high-end luxury cars in Davido's garage has gone viral

One of the biggest highlights of the post was the revelation about Davido owning two private jets, with either costing nothing less than N10bn

Who is the richest artist in Nigeria? This is the question on the lips of many netizens as clips, photos, and images of Davido's automobile garage hit the internet.

A post shared by popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut revealing the luxury automobiles inside Davido's Lagos garage has left many going wild online.

Singer Davido trends as clips of high-end luxury garage trends online. Photo credit: @davido/@mazitundeednut

Some of the cars seen in the viral video that has got people talking online include:

Lamborghini Ultimae - N460 million

Maybach - N447 million

Rolls Royce Cullinan - N550 million

Rolls Royce Wraith - N280 million

Bombardier Challenger 605 - N14 Billion

Bombardier Global 6500 - N63 Billion

Isreal DMW reacts to Tunde Ednut's post

While many were still trying to punch the numbers on their calculator to find out the total cost of the clip posted online by Tunde Ednut, Davido's aide, Isreal DMW reacted to the post.

In response to the post, Isreal noted that what Tunde Ednut posted was limited because that's not all of his boss' automobiles.

Many couldn't help but notice that Davido now owns two private jets.

See images of Davido's high-end automobiles:

Reactions trail Tunde Ednut's post

See how netizens reacted to the list of high-end automobiles owned by Davido:

@mrfunny1_:

"Heaven is my goal."

@theapilifestyle:

"Where Bentayaga.. ? Where LX 57..?"

@cakeboss_ng:

"Weyrey that was the reason u posted Wizkid own first ...We sabi ur game."

@chyddo:

"Davido is richer than most American famous singers and rappers, this brothers has build generational wealth just from talent alone. The moment you discover your purpose, things start turning around."

@wizkidfcforever:

"Old man like you still doing this stuff? Bruh try get shame man nobody send you all this fr."

@officialsarahmartins:

"And someone had the guts to tell my CHIOMA to leave him????? Jealousy people everywhere."

@gcreamz:

"Allow Kizz Daniel celebrate his new car, everybody knows Davido has more."

@pauloo2104:

"It is welllllll !!!! We thank God."

@lekan_show:

"This Tunde is just too petty …. Your own worse pass Israel, na to Dey kneel for David remain."

@fatherdmw55:

"The best in Africa period ❤️."

@oyinstops_212:

"Na 2 private jet davido get?"

Davido sends his Rolls Royce to pick up UK rapper Tion Wayne at Airport

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido gave British rapper Tion Wayne a five-star treatment during his recent visit to Nigeria.

The Afrobeat superstar stirred reactions online as he sent his Rolls Royce to pick up the British-Nigerian rapper at the Lagos International Airport.

Tion Wayne, who shared pictures and videos of his arrival via his social media timeline, also penned an appreciation message to Nigerian music star Davido for his kind gesture.

