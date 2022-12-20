Popular British rapper Tion Wayne has arrived in Nigeria and it came with a warm reception from the country’s music star Davido

Tion Wayne revealed Davido sent his Rolls Royce to pick him up at the airport as he appreciated the DMW singer for his kind gesture

Many netizens have taken to Tion Wayne’s comment section to welcome him to Nigerian and also hail Davido

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

British-Nigerian rapper Dennis Junior Odunwo better known as Tion Wayne is currently in Nigeria.

Tion Wayne, who shared pictures and videos of his arrival via his social media timeline also penned an appreciation message to Nigerian music star Davido for his kind gesture.

Tion Wayne arrives in Nigeria. Credit: @tionwayne

Source: Instagram

The rapper who received a five-star treatment upon his arrival in Nigeria revealed Davido sent his Rolls Royce to pick him up from the international airport in Lagos.

Sharing moments from his arrival, the rapper wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“OBO sent me the rolls !! That’s bro blessings out to him and the fam ✅”

See the post below:

See more posts shared by Tion Wayne:

Netizens hail Davido over his kind gesture to Tion Wayne

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_____pappy04pf:

"That’s why Davido is that Highest Best Richest and most loved. 001 ❤️#30bg forever."

mane_otf:

"OBO DOINGS❤️❤️❤️❤️."

big_5ve:

"David doing his things with good heart ♥️."

wan__chope:

"We know what 001 baddest can do welcome home @tionwayne naija Boi wey get doings ❤️."

eugo_zord:

"Your the best ,ah don’t think av seen some one love his home town like you do and that is why you will always remain blessed ."

f_chillz:

"Bad boy! Na you get Lagos this period bro. On G ! ."

Fans jubilate as Davido returns to Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido returned to the popular photo-sharing app Instagram minutes before his performance in Qatar.

Davido took to his Instagram account to share loved-up photos with his wife, Chioma better known as Chef Chi ahead of his performance at the 2022 Qatar closing ceremony on Sunday, December 18th.

The DMW label boss had been absent offline since his son Ifeanyi's death.

Source: Legit.ng