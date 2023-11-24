Cubana Chief has taken to social media to show off a new expensive car gift he recently received

The celebrity bar in a video also gave his fans and followers into what the interior of the new whip looks like

Cubana, who acquired a Rolls Royce, in a caption, bragged about how driving brand new cars was a lifestyle for him

Popular socialite and celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Chibuike Okechukw's new whip, a 2023 Changan UNI-K, described as the Chinese SUV, has left people talking online.

This comes after Chiefpriest recently took to his official Instagram page to share a video of the new car, which he revealed was a gift.

Cubana Chiefpriest receives car gift. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In one of the videos, the barman showed off the interior of the model tech ride.

What the interior of 2023 Changan Uni-k looks like

According to Carmart, the interior of the 2023 Changan Uni-k comes with leather seats, a multifunctional leather steering wheel, adjustable driver and front passenger seats, power windows, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control with AC vents, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a caption, Chiefpriest wrote:

"Thank You So Much Sir @mofidk Christmas Came So Early, I Feel Good."

Watch a video of Cubana Chiefpriest checking out the new car:

Below is a video of Cubana Chiefpriest showing off the interior of the new ride

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cubana Chiefpriest made headlines after he acquired a Rolls Royce.

Congratulations pour as Cubana Chiefpriest shows off new ride

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

king_panto:

"You na don give me high blood pressure for this social media..weting poor man son do u na Congratulations Ezemmuo

tmtpilot:

"Your grace na auto."

fang.bingwen:

No be you bought Rolls-Royce not quite long, JESUS!!, money na water

mr_buckofmanycolors:

"This car is true beauty."

Cheifpriest reacts as Pastor Tobi marks birthday with cars

Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's birthday message to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, left people talking online.

The controversial UK-based Nigerian pastor marked his birthday on November 11, and his fans, including the celebrity barman, took to social media to celebrate him.

Chiefpriest, in a message, said he and Pastor Tobi's heaven was here on earth.

Source: Legit.ng