Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, is once again in the news for his alleged involvement in fraudulent activities

In a recent report by the EFCC, it was gathered that one of the music star’s credit cards was flagged over alleged criminal activities

The news was met with mixed reactions on social media with some Nigerians linking it to late singer, Mohbad

Popular Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, is making headlines for the umpteenth time for allegedly being a fraudster.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) took to its official Instagram page to detail the statements of the 10th prosecution witness, Dein Whyte, in the trial against Naira Marley.

Nigerians react as witness testifies against Naira Marley in court. Photos: @nairamarley, @officialefcc

Source: Instagram

During the Federal High Court sitting on Thursday, November 30, 2023, the witness told Justice Nicholas Oweibo how popular payment platform, Visa, flagged Naira Marley’s credit card details for fraudulent transactions.

The prosecution witness said:

“As part of the findings from the investigation, forensic analysis revealed that malicious programmes that are being used to illegally obtain credit card information, which can be used for card non-present transactions, were found on the device that was recovered from the defendant upon his arrest.”

Whyte also revealed that on Naira Marley’s device, tools ‘used to verify the validity, active state and accuracy of credit card credentials as well as the region of the issuer of that card’ were also discovered.

It was said that on Naira Marley’s browser history, it was discovered that he had accessed websites where credit card information are illegally traded.

Read EFCC’s full post below:

Recall that Naira Marley is currently standing trial on 11-count charges bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud.

Reactions as prosecution witness speaks on fraud charges against Naira Marley

The new development on the case against Naira Marley got many Nigerians sharing hot takes. Some of them claimed it was the singer getting punished over his involvement with Mohbad.

Read some of their comments below:

Cryptohynex:

“Make he use this one pay him MohBad price … instead make e just Dey waka freely with that big belle Guy … that guy dey vex me without reason.”

haramidey_247:

“Hold ham well anything wey una talk say he do this time he do ham.”

marketanalyst_:

“Make una leave the boy alone.”

iamdx2:

“Mohbad won't let him have peace.”

oluwatobi__tblck:

“MOH Spirit no go let you rest ....not until you confess.”

anambrafirstson3:

“You people should allow that guy to rest nah shu.”

bird_of_light0029:

“It's really disappointing to hear about these allegations against a well-known celebrity. If the allegations are true, it's clear that the celebrity has been abusing their power and influence in order to commit fraud. This kind of behavior is unacceptable, and the celebrity should be held accountable for their actions. It's important to remember that just because someone is famous or well-known, it doesn't mean they're above the law. Everyone should be treated equally, regardless of their status or fame.”

Chukwudinigbofficial:

“Leave Naira Marley Alone he's innocent, look for our politicians that keep us in bad condition, Naira Marley has nothing to do with mohbad.”

Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Zinoleesky reunite

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Naira Marley recently trended as a clip of him reuniting with his colleague and former signee, Sam Larry, and Zinoleesky sparked reactions online.

This was the first public appearance Naira Marley and Sam Larry made together since they were released from police custody weeks ago.

The pair were arrested and alleged to be responsible for the death of Naira Marley's former signee, Mohbad.

Source: Legit.ng