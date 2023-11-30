Popular commentator, VeryDarkMan has bared his mind after Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Zinoleesky were spotted together

Naira Marley and Sam Larry were recently released from detention after they were granted bail

In his reaction, VeryDarkMan maintained that there was no evidence linking the duo to the death of Mohbad

Social commentator and activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has shared his take on the release of Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry were recently spotted in the streets alongside singer, Zinoleesky.

In his reaction, VeryDarkMan said he has always noted that there was nothing linking Naira Marley to the death of Mohbad.

He said the case was 'scattered' by noise and unsubstantiated publications by some blogs and social media users.

According to him, he had advised that the authorities should get to the root of the matter through proper handling of the case.

VeryDarkMan said the case was deeper than what people could see and alleged that there were some elements of jealousy playing out.

VDM asked to know who was responsible for Mohbad's death now that Naira Marley and Sam Larry have been released.

He captioned the video:

"Naira and Sam Larry are back on the street just as I told you guys (oh where Bella n co)? If they didn’t kpai Mohbad then who did?"

Watch the video below:

