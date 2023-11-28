Weeks after being released from police custody, Naira Marley and his colleague Sam Larry make their first public appearance

A video of recently embattled singer and record label boss Naira Marley reuniting with his signee Zinoleesky and Sam Larry has gone viral

In the trending clip the 3 men were seen all looking fresh while noting that they were back fully and ready to get back to work

Embattled Nigerian singer Afeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley recently trended as a clip of him reuniting with his colleague and former signee, Sam Larry and Zinoleesky has sparked reactions online.

This is the first public appearance Naira Marley and Sam Larry would be making together since they were released from police custoday weeks ago.

Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Zinoleesky make first public appearance together. Photo credit: @zinoleesky_updates

The pair were arrested and alleged to be responsible for the death of Naira Marley's former signee, Mohbad.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry were under investigation and kept in police custody for more than five weeks.

Zinoleesky joins Naira Marley, and Sam Larry

In the viral video, Zinolesky was seen with Naira Marley, Sam Larry as they make a public appearance together.

Some fans were quick to hail Zino for his loyalty to his former boss, Naira. While some couldn't help but notice how good looking all three men looked in th trending video.

See the trending clip below:

See the reactions the trending clip of Naira Marley, Zino and Sam Larry stirred

@__ajibola001:

"Bloggers no go see this one post ooo. See as Zino Fresh."

@fizzy_daysun_fizzy:

"Belle Shurmda go fire una and we gat their back."

@shmurda5083:

"Person be like who no dey chop well I fit count your skeleton joints."

@queen_arbaii:

"Don’t lie to me is my man really back cus im waiting for DECEMBER TO HIT."

@jaadesart585:

"I don watch this video more than 10 times."

@cut_by__moh:

"I don watch the video more than 15times . Zino is looking fresh ❤️ he don get body small self❤️.. what’s the update Edakun . This one don make my day already."

@fowodara_247:

"Zinoleesky don fine."

@beejay__cmvi:

"Sabi boy con fine."

