Nigerian televangelist Prophet Tibetan has sparked reactions online with some revelations he recently made about singer Naira Marley

The singer, who is currently in the custody of the Nigerian police over the death of his former signee Mohbad, trends

Popular Prophet Tibetan, during one of his online sermons, revealed that Naira is a wanted criminal in London

Nigerian televangelist Prophet Tibetan recently released shocking revelations about the embattled Streetpop singer Naira Marley, leading to massive outrage online.

In the viral video, Prophet Tibetan noted that before Naira Marley relocated back to Nigeria, he was declared wanted in the UK for many heinous crimes he committed.

Prophet Tibetan makes shocking revelations about Naira Marley.

Source: Instagram

He also revealed that the singer brought so many dangerous hard substances into the country that are destroying the lives of many youths.

"Human lives mean nothing to him" - Prophet Tibetan noted

The clergyman also noted in his sermons that the singer, knowing fully well the kind of evil he is involved in, found a way to get government protection.

He said these are reasons why human lives mean nothing to him. Prophet Tibetan also slammed Nigerian youths in a sermon, noting that they were the ones who gave Naira the god-like status enjoyed until the recent demise of his ex-signee Mohbad.

Read an excerpt of Prophet Tibetan's statement below:

"Naira Marley is a criminal in London, but the youths fully accepted and praised him when he moved to Nigeria. Human life means nothing to him."

Watch an excerpt of Prophet Tibetan's sermon about Naira Marley:

Reactions trail Prophet Tibetan's revelations about Naira Marley:

@_phil_da_viv:

"They will not listen. The same applies to Burna boy Davido and all your other songs called stupeed faves promoting hard substances in their music."

@sleekfeet01:

"Where is the lie still leaving in the cell like a boss ..sincerely this country na cruise."

@aeclothing_104_nigeria:

"God bless you baba biggest man saying the fact."

@ceelciglow:

"To say the truth since this Naira's arrest and his case, Drug wahala has reduce drastically in the hoods honestly."

@abeni_omooba:

"Aswear he's a bad influence on the youths."

@realgoldcreativestore:

"The man narrative may not be as exact as it is but it is fact and truth.."

@fola.shade.1690:

"I said this before since Naira Marley got to Nigeria and started his rubbish Marlians, the youths have really gone wayward. You'll hear Marlians no get respect, Marlians no dey wear belts, Marlians just wake up in the morning smoke w33d and have s3x. You know, all sorts rubbish and drug has been so accessible such that even girls do drogs and smoke w33d like it's a normal thing now. Naira Marley has always been a bad influence on youths."

@mojirayooluwa:

"Where is the lie??? Naira has only influenced most youth in an illegal way…."

@makarienik:

"Shame on lagos state government also…"

Fans drag Naira Marley over the death of Mohbad

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the Streetpop king was fiercely dragged online after Mohbad's death.

The singer's social media pages were hounded by Nigerians calling him out over the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

Naira Marley's pages were riddled with curses and insults as he was accused of allegedly killing Mohbad because he refused to continue being his errand boy.

