Verdarkman has commended himself for predicting the outcome of Naira Marley and Sam Larry's fate in Mohbad's case

The social media commentator revealed he is happy for both men because there was no evidence against them

Verydarkman added that people who insisted Sam Larry and Naira Marley had a hand in Mohbad's death have personal beef against them

Martins Otse aka Verydarkman is one of the few Nigerians happy that Naira Marley and Sam Larry have regained their freedom.

Reacting to a video of the men linking up after their release, Verydarkman revealed he is proud of the role he played in ensuring their release.

Verydarkman celebrates Sam Larry and Naira Marley's release Photo credit: @samlarrry/@nairamarley/@verydarkblackman

According to him, he is sure the Nigerian police watched his videos and applied his wisdom to the case seeing as there is no evidence the men killed Mohbad.

He called out Bella Shmurda and other celebs who insisted Naira Marley and Sam Larry had a hand in Mohbad's death and accused them of having a personal vendetta against them.

Verydarkman, who tagged himself as the voice of reasoning, also said that popular blogger Gistlover has collected money to tarnish the images of the socialites.

He also vowed to stream Naira Marley and Zinoleesky's music even if Nigerians refuse to because there is no evidence that they had a hand in the death of their former label mate.

His video comes after Naira Marley, Zinoleesky and Sam Larry reunited in a viral video.

Watch Verydarkman's video below:

Netizens react to videos of Naira Marley, Zinoleesky and Sam Larry's video

The trio trended online on Tuesday evening, November 28, 2023, as they were seen at some orphanage homes in Lagos, gifting some less privileged.

However, these videos don't sit well with some Nigerians, including some popular skit makers like OGB Recent, Egungun of Lagos and many other netizens.

Another social media personality, Egungun of Africa, reacted to the video, noting that he doesn't believe in karma.

