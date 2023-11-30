Nigerian singer Zinoleesky went lowkey after Mohbad passed away, and he was recently sighted in the company of his boss, Naira Marley

Naira Marley and Sam Larry were recently arrested over their alleged involvement in Mohbad's death

Zinoleesky's appearance in the viral video has sparked reactions as netizens raise concern over his weight gain

After weeks of staying away from the public, Zinoleesky finally made an appearance with his boss, Naira Marley, and his friend, Sam Larry.

In the viral clip, the young boy was excitedly conversing with Naira Marley as they entered a car.

Zinoleesky looked different from his usual skinny self, which raised eyebrows shortly after Mohbad's death.

The singer looks chubbier, and a doctor on X, formerly Twitter called attention to the fact that Zino's increase in weight might not be natural.

The doctor's statement got netizens raising concerns over the wellbeing of the young boy.

See posts below:

Reactions to Zinoleesky's video

Read some of the comments gathered about the singer below:

the_brown_cutie_:

"Why him nose and cheeks Dey swell? Him get belle?"

the.collinshuth9:

"I no believe say na Zino be this abeg, this guy resemble chidindu."

wendy_adamma:

"E look like he don go take weight on. Looks like a pregnant man."

sandrabenede:

"You all leave this Kid aloneeeeeee! This is too much, let him liveeeee his life… Zino is healthy and well and happy… leave him alone! Why the negativity smh."

natashabankz7:

"Person loose weight una go complain Him come manage add weight I know no how him do am,but una still Dey complainWatin una want for this country "

hoeshagee_blog:

"No be Zino wey me I know be this oo."

@efozblack1:

"Wahala. It looks strange tho."

africanflamingo_:

"Personal kidney don dey spoil una call am weight gain, ok o. Maybe he’s drinking apetamin."

Zinoleesky removes Marlian music from his bio on social media

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer got tongues wagging after removing Naira Marley’s record label name, Marlian from his Instagram biography.

Zinoleesky, after yanking off “Marlian Music” from his page, replaced it with what seems to be his own record label “Zinonymous Sound."

The move suggested his exit from Naira Marley's label.

