Controversial bodybuilder VeryDarkMan has also reacted the report of singer Mohbad's death

In a trending video VeryDarkMan claimed Mohbad was pressured mentally as he called on the Police to arrest Naira Marley, Bella Shmurda, among others for questioning

According to the bodybuilder, the public deserve to know the truth, a statement which saw many supporting VeryDarkMan

Fast-rising activist and bodybuilder VeryDarkMan has also weighed in on former Marlian signee Mohbad's death as he joined Nigerians to mourn the singer.

VeryDarkMan in his video, however, stressed that Mohbad had been dead mentally for month as he claimed the singer was pressured.

VeryDarkMan calls on the Police to investigate Mohbad's death. Credit: @iammohbad @nairamarley

The controversial body builder also called on the Nigerian Police to unravel the mystery behind Mohbad's death as he urged the force to arrest Naira Marley, Bella Shmurda, Bella’s Sister, Mohbad’s wife. Zinoleesky and everyone at Marlian label for question.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to VeryDarkMan's video

Legit.ng captured some the comments, see them below:

mummiitolu:

"I blamed his parents ooo Someone Is bullying your child and you kept quiet haba."

oluwahniphemmy:

"First time verydarkman is saying the really fact."

olaniran_taiwo_enitan:

"Including Zlatan sef, he should talk one or two things he knows about the matter."

prince_babatunde_abiodun:

"To be Honest....The boy was humiliated till death!!!"

seven7_austonxamm:

"They are need to be questioned mohbad problem started from the record label. The label gave him this problem. Alot of video points hand to naira so he need to clear himself because till now we don't know wat caused it all we hear is manager how????"

basilsunday:

"Nothing but the truth, keep it up bro for always saying the truth."

eco.mohh:

"We want justice."

jessicakate9089:

"God bless you bruh for always been so active and showing so much concerns."

Moment Zlatan Ibile defended Mohbad at a video shoot trends

Legit.ng previously reported that Ayo Jaguda shared a video showing Mohbad and Zlatan at a video shoot when Naira Marley's bestie Sam Larry and his boys arrived with cane and tried to descend on the late singer.

The clip showed Zlatan standing up from a chair to defend Mohbad.

Reacting, someone said:

"Just imagine if Zlatan wasn’t there omoh it would have been bloody ‍♀️."

