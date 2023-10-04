Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley and his ally, Balogun Eletu, known as Sam Larry, were remanded in police custody by a Magistrate Court in the Yaba area of Lagos on Wednesday, October 4.

Naira Marley and others were arraigned by the Lagos State Police Command before the magistrate court and demanded that they should be in custody for the next 30 days while the investigation was ongoing.

But the Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, ordered that the Marlian boss and others should be remanded for 21 days.

Since the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, over alleged bullying of the late singer, many have called for their arrest.

Although they both denied allegations that they were responsible for the singer's death, several Nigerians have asked police to investigate them due to their past clash with the singer.

Mohbad left Marlian Records, owned by Naira Marley, on a controversial note in 2022.

On their return to Nigeria, Naira Marley and Sam Larry were arrested by the Lagos State police command. At the same time, the security agencies have said they would assist in their investigation concerning Mohbad's death.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police declared Owodunni Ibrahim, popularly referred to as Primeboy, with a bounty of N1 million in connection with the death of Mohbad.

The N1m bounty was offered by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, according to a statement by the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

