After getting called out online by Nigerians for abandoning her son for years, Mohbad's mum finally shares her side of the story

During an interview with TVC, Mrs Olumiyi revealed how some persons constantly assaulted her son and made his life a living hell

Mohbad's mum also shared that her son recently rented a house for her and was set to send her N5m to stock a new shop he also got for her

Days after constantly getting dragged online, Mohbad's mum, Mrs Olumiyi, finally speaks about her relationship with her son and how she was still with him three days before he died.

During an interview with TVC, Mohbad's mum also revealed how her son was assaulted days after he released his latest EP, Blessed.

"He just rented a house for five months ago" - Mohbad's mum revealed

Mrs Olumiyi spoke during the interview as she shared how her son got her a place to stay, relocating her from Iyana-Oworo to Ikorodu.

She also revealed that her son recently got her a massive shop and had promised her N5m, which she was supposed to use to stock up.

Mohbad's mum also noted that three days before his tragic passing, she had been at his place for over ten days but told him she had to go home on Saturday to attend church on Sunday.

Only to hear the news of her son's death three days later.

Nigerians react to Mohbad's mum viral interview

See how netizens reacted to Mohbad's mum's interview:

@sowpheeey:

"He was a great SON. If you blame this woman, ask your mother what she has kept quiet about just to keep you safe. I don’t know how parents do it but until you become one, you know nothing."

@temilagos:

"Most of you here will talk shiit because you are educated, exposed and live in the times and days of internet! If only you know what women go through in marriage!"

@d_brown_chic:

"Why are y’all against the mother? Nigerians are so gullible!! Did you grow up with Mohbad? Are you in their life?"

@slimshadilicious:

"If you have never been in her shoes dont judge her ,my aunty was denied access to her son for 12years ,the day the boy turned 23 years we didnt know how he got my aunty number, called her and they hooked up, kids of this days knows who is for them and who is against them."

@kiddiesspal.ng:

"This woman didn't abandon this boy, he might be seeing mom lowkey even when she left his father."

@isheoluwa1_2:

"Papa wan dey use pikin money take care of step mother.. na why he no dey see pass 100k."

@malankoni__:

"Ajey it might not be her fault for not seeing them for 10years ….you don’t know how crazy some Yoruba parents could be after separation..It’s took me 21years to know my biological mother and she is alive."

@officialbukola_grace:

"Definitely it’s d father that sent d mama away. Bcos if nah she abandoned them she can’t get mohbad good side like this."

@vivianwilliams334:

"This story no clear.... be like na person wey cry pass dey collect brown envelope.... while the one wey send am(mohbad) go school na accusation him dey collect..."

@oritokeabakeade:

"You can tell the mother is the quiet type, I guess Mohbad got his from her."

Iyabo Ojo fills condolence book as she visits Mohbad's Mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo visited Mohbad's mum at the singer's house in Lekki.

In a video shared via her Instagram page, Iyabo was captured at the late singer's Lekki home, where she met with his mother, who has been staying there since his demise.

The trending clip also showed the actress filling the condolence book at the deceased singer's house before meeting his mum.

Source: Legit.ng