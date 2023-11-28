Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimaji has bagged an honorary doctorate in Philosophy from Estam University, Benin, Cotonou

He shared a video of the moment he was conferred with the title and reintroduced to the world

The actor revealed that he was never interested in fame and has been rewarded for what he does if he did it for classroom reasons

Congratulations are in for famous Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji, who earned an honorary doctorate from Estam University, Benin, Cotonou.

Sharing the good news with fans and colleagues, the actor revealed he was emotional when adorned with the robe.

Adedimeji shared a video of the small ceremony where he wore a graduation gown and shook the man who presented his certificate. He also took pictures with some top officers of the university.

In his caption, the actor, who recently spoke about his exceptional growth, said he was never interested in fame and only wanted to be happy with his craft and inspire others.

He expressed surprise that he bagged a Philosophy in Art and culture degree without facing exams, invigilators and midnight studying.

Excerpt from Lateef's caption read:

"The irony is really interesting. I burn midnight candles to master my lines and perfect my expressions, now I’m getting rewarded with what could have been if I did it for classroom reasons. I humbly reintroduce myself, I AM DR. ABDULLATEEF ADEDIMEJI ADETOLA , Doctor of Philosophy in Art and culture from Estam University, Benin."

See the post below:

Lateef's wife Mo Bimpe celebrates him

As expected, the actor's wife Mo Bimpe, took to social media to gush over him. She said that he had added another title to the long list he already had in her life.

She also wrote:

"I am proud of the man that you are, the husband of my youth and old age, the one that keeps motivating me to do more. Thank you for always making momma proud and I’m sure there’s more to come."

See Mo Bimpe's post below:

Netizens congratulate Lateef Adedimeji

Fans and colleagues of the actor celebrated him, read some comments below:

oluwalofeyikemi:

"Congratulations."

iamnino_b:

"Congrats bro."

olayodejuliana:

"Wow…. Congratulationsssssss I’m so happy for you."

hameerah_gr:

"Congratulations Doctor Abdullateef more greatness Insha Allah (Amin)"\

mercyoyebade:

"The joy of a proud mother the best is yet to come my baby insha Allahu."

grcgenesis4gold:

"Can’t love this less when you marry please marry a person that believes in you! Eh get why! Congratulations to both of you."

iam_debbytee:

"Congratulations mines. God bless and keep you both for me. I love you two."

seguntribune:

"One man, many parts. Dr @adedimejilateef you were born for this. It only had to take a moment for it manifest. Now that your season has come alive, don’t stop at nothing. Knock on those doors now, they will open."

