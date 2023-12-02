BBNaija's Mercy Eke has been accused of deceiving netizens hours after she unveiled her new car

Mercy trended online after she shared a new video of a Range Rover, which she gifted herself ahead of the Christmas celebration

However, an influencer on X alleged that the Range Rover is not new, as he claimed the reality star changes the colour every two years

A popular influencer on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dr Penking has dragged Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Mecy Eke on the social media platform as he claimed she deceives netizens by changing the colour of her Range Rover and flaunting it as new.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mercy took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 1, to flaunt her brand-new Range Rover, which she said was a Christmas gift.

Mercy Eke accused of deceiving people. Credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

What Dr Penking said about Mercy Eke's Range Over

Penking, in a tweet that has gone viral, claimed that Mercy always changed the colour of her car and flaunted it just to deceive people online.

He further cautioned netizens against believing everything they see on the internet.

Penking wrote:

"Mercy Eke has shown us this same Range Rover for the third time now. Every 2 years, she will change the colour and flaunt it as a new car. Loser. Believe what you see on social media at your own risk."

"Every two years, change the colour of the Range Rover, Revamp it at to look like a newer model at Tin Can Island, then hire TG Omori to shoot New Pet video. Rinse and Repeat. Chameleon Lambo. This celeb life no easy o

See his tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail Dr Penking tweets about Tacha's new car

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens tagged Penking a hater. See the comments below:

KingingMs:

"She suppose don mature pass all this kind thing."

julyearthL:

"Is something wrong with you? Is it possible launch the same car three times? Abi shey oloshi le leyi? Poverty really made you blind."

lostboy__01:

"y’all concerned bout the color of the range. una no dey see say she don dey old? time to wrap it up already."

OKWYtycoon:

"Calling her loser is the height of it, desist from hatred young man!"

_Purple057:

"Mercy and fake life 5&6 Her fans will believe every rubbish."

HustleTV01:

"Celebrity and fake life na 5 and 6."

